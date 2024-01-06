Kajol shimmers in gold in latest pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Actor Kajol is here to add some glitter to your weekend.

On Saturday, Kajol took to Instagram and dropped her pictures in a golden saree.

She paired the stunning saree with a matching halter neck blouse. For the glam, she opted for dewy make-up and golden earrings.

Sharing the snaps, Kajol wrote, "Just a girl standing in front of her wardrobe, asking for more gold. #ootd #drapedingold #sparkleandshine #yehdilmangemore."

The pictures have garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Gorgeous," a social media user wrote.

"How beautiful," another one commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

