Kajol suggests a new day between Sunday and Monday in a witty post

Mumbai, Nov 17 Bollywood actress Kajol, known for her fun and relatable posts, imagined an extra day slipped between Sunday and Monday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Dilwale' actress shared a humorous thought that many can relate to. She shared a note that read, “There should be a day between Sunday and Monday called ‘Hang on a second.” Needless to say, with this playful line, Kajol joked about wanting a little more time before the Monday rush begins, perfectly capturing the universal wish for a longer weekend.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress often shares fun, light-hearted posts, unleashing her quirky sense of humour. Kajol also gives a glimpse of her happy family moments by sharing photos with her kids and her husband, Ajay Devgn.

Just a few days ago, she penned a hilarious post on Children’s Day for her son, Yug, and daughter, Nysa. Sharing their images, the proud mom wrote, “Children’s day and today I can say that “ that is a lot of work “ but when it goes well it’s the best feeling in the world .. here’s to all kids today and to all those amazing parents who love them.. can we just shrink them after 8pm pls?.”

Ajay, too, expressed his affection for his kids by posting a photo of them enjoying a boat ride. Alongside it, he wrote, “Kabhi kabhi sochta hun ki main inka baap hun yaa yeh mere...Happy Children's Day to my biggest jigar ke tukde (Sometimes I wonder whether I’m their father or they’re mine… Happy Children’s Day to my biggest pieces of my heart).”

Work-wise, Kajol is presently hosting her talk show “Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.” Up next, she will appear in the upcoming film titled, “Maharagni: Queen of Queens.”

Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak and Chhaya Kadam. The makers are yet to reveal the release date.

