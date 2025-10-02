Kajol takes part in 'Sindoor Khela' ceremony with daugher Nysa, celebrities join the festivities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Bollywood actor Kajol participated with much enthusiasm in the 'Sindoor Khela' ceremony with her daughter Nysa, sister Tanisha and other family members at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

The Durga Puja celebrations, which have been led by the actor's family for several decades now, is set to culminate on Thursday with Vijayadashami.

In visuals from the pandal, Kajol could be seen taking part in the rituals, which includes applying 'sindoor' or vermillion to Goddess Durga and offering prayers before bidding farewell to the deity.

The actor looked beautiful in a traditional white-and-red saree as she joined the celebrations, while her daughter also performed the ritual.

Many other celebrities were also spotted taking part in the 'Sindoor Khela' ritual, including Rituparna Sengupta, Sumona Chakraborty, Khushi Dubey, and Anu Aggarwal.

Rituparna Sengupta and Kajol indulged in the celebrations, applying sindoor on each other other as a part of the tradition.

Kajol also posed for pictures with her daughter, Nysa and sister Tanisha.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji, who has constantly been a part of the Durga Puja festivities at the pandal from the first day, remained absent on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Over the past several days, the families remained committed to their annual tradition, celebrating every day of the festival with utmost devotion. Many celebrities were seen gracing the pandal and seeking blessings.

Earlier this week, actor Ajay Devgn joined her wife Kajol and daughter Nysa at the pandal. Ajay opted for traditional wear, donning a green kurta.

He even posed for the fam-jam pictures with Kajol, Nysa, sister-in-law Tanisha, brother-in-law Ayan, and nephews Danish and Aaman Devgan.

Among others were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Genelia Deshmukh, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Basu, and Bipasha Basu.

