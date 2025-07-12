Kajol talks about why recall value of movies have lessened

New Delhi, July 12 Bollywood star Kajol, who has given several memorable performances in films such as Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Gupt, Ishq, Dushman and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to name a few, said that earlier, films had a lasting impact because cinemas were the only way to watch stars, creating stronger memories.

She added that today, with the boom of social media and OTT, that exclusive excitement and recall value has lessened.

Asked why the films released today do not have the same kind of recall value as the earlier films, Kajol told IANS: “I think there are a few films like that. I wouldn't say there aren’t any at all.”

“But I think that was also a time when everybody went to the cinemas to see who they wanted to see. I mean, if you wanted to see Shah Rukh Khan, you went to the theater to see him. If you wanted to see Ajay Devgn, you went to the theater to see him. There was no other way to see them.”

The actress added: “There was no social media, no OTT—nothing. So if you wanted to see them, it had to be in a cinema hall. And when you have only one way of experiencing something, that becomes the strongest memory you form.”

“But when there are 15 different ways of watching something, maybe it doesn't stay with you as strongly, or maybe you don't remember it as well,” said the actress, whose latest release is the mythological horror “Maa”.

Looking forward, Kajol has "Sarzameen", helmed by Kayoze Irani and is expected to be out on "JioHotstar" on July, 25th. The film also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She will also be seen in “Maharagni: Queen of Queens” an action thriller film directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut.

It stars Kajol in the title role, alongside Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. It is the story of a mother and daughter.

