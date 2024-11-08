Kajol unleashes her inner child as she plays with son of Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Bollywood star Kajol surely knows how to bond with children. Her latest Instagram post is proof of this fact.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared an adorable snap with the son of actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth.

In the image, she could be seen making goofy expressions as she plays with Vaayu.

Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote a caption, "Height to same hai lekin bada kaun hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Her post is flooded with heartfelt reactions.

"How cute," a social media user commented.

"Lovely photo," another one wrote.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn share a close relationship with Ishita and Vatsal Sheth. They have often been spotted together at festivals and important events.

They recently celebrated Diwali together.

Vatsal uploaded pictures from their Diwali celebration with Ajay and Kajol to Instagram. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor wrote, "Diwali vibes are still glowing strong!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vatsal Sheth (@vatsalsheth)

Both Vatsal and Ishita have worked with Ajay Devgn in films. Vatsal has shared screen space with Ajay in Taarzan: The Wonder Car. On the other hand, Ishita worked with Ajay in the 'Drishyam' franchise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor