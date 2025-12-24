Kajol wishes Anil Kapoor, on his birthday, calls him ‘the coolest’

Mumbai, Dec 24 Bollywood actress Kajol has taken to her social media to wish Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on his birthday on the 24th of December.

Sharing a picture of Anil on her social media story, Kajol wrote, “Many happy returns to the coolest @anilskapoor.”

For the uninitiated, Kajol and Anil Kapoor have worked together in the movie Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, released in 1999, a romantic drama starring the two in lead roles. The film's story revolved around an intense yet emotional relationship between Vijay, essayed by Anil Kapoor, and Megha, essayed by Kajol. The movie was directed by the late Satish Kaushik and also starred Anupam Kher.

Many friends and colleagues of Anil Kapoor from the Bollywood industry have taken to their social media accounts to wish the birthday boy well. His daughter and actress, Sonam Kapoor, also posted a tribute for her father and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my hero and to my forever inspiration. Your energy, discipline, passion, and love for life amaze me every single day. Grateful to be your daughter. Love you endlessly. @anilskapoor.” She has also shared an umpteen number of pictures of her father from his various walks of life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a sweet birthday wish for him on social media. Calling Anil the “OG of everything”, she wrote, *“Happy Birthday dearest Anil ji… (red heart and rainbow emojis) You are the OG of everything, and both Saifu and I love you lots… (sic).”*

Dropping a photo of the ‘Mr India’ actor from his younger days on her social media, she added, *“May you always look 30 forever… Big hug (red heart emoji) @anilskapoor.”*

Director and choreographer Farah Khan also took to her social media account handle and shared a throwback photo where both Anil and Farah were seen smiling at the camera.

“Happy birthday, dearest Papaji… @anilskapoor (red heart emoji) #legend. You inspire me every day (sic),”* the **Om Shanti Om** maker wished.

Posting a more recent photo of the two, Farah added, *“Me & Benjamin Button… @anilskapoor happy birthday.”*

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor