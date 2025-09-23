Kajol wishes Tanuja: Happy birthday to Maa Durga, Kali, Chandi all rolled into one

Mumbai, Sep 23 On veteran actress Tanuja’s 82nd birthday on Tuesday, Kajol penned a note for her mother and said “happy birthday to Maa Durga, Maa Kali, Maa Chandi all rolled into one”. The superstar shared that she hopes she is an ode to her always.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a peek into Tanuja’s birthday party joined by her daughters Kajol, Tanisha, granddaughter Nysa and other close ones.

Kajol wrote: “Happy birthday to #Maadurga #Maakali #Maachandi etc all rolled into one.. I am so blessed that I have her ! Grateful always that Maa gave me herself in the form of my mother.. gratitude gratitude gratitude eternally and forever.. #Tanuja thank u for choosing me as your daughter.. I hope I am an ode to you always. #duggadugga #pujospecial”

Tanuja is the daughter of actress Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth, younger sister of actress Nutan and was married to filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee.

The actress is best known for her roles in the Hindi films like Memdidi, Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Nai Roshni, Jeene Ki Raah, Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Do Chor as well as in Bengali films like Deya Neya, Antony Firingee, Teen Bhubaner Pare, Pratham Kadam Phool, Rajkumari.

Her pairings with actors Uttam Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar were popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Meanwhile, Kajol’s latest release is the series “The Trial” Season 2. The legal drama is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife and features Kajol in the lead role.

The first part of the series is centered on a housewife who, after 10 years, starts working at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned.

The second part picks up three months after the events of the first season. Noyonika Sengupta has grown more confident as a lawyer, but her personal life remains unsettled. Her marriage with Rajiv is strained, and their daughters struggle with the constant conflict at home.

