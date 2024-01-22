Kajol's most attractive traits are 'mind, spine, guts'

Mumbai, Jan 22 Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed about her most attractive traits, and it is her 'mind, spine and guts'.

Kajol, who is an avid social media user, enjoys 15.7 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who is known for her work in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, shared two monochrome pictures of herself, which seems to be from a photoshoot.

The actress is wearing a sleeveless top and pants, and is sitting on a chair, posing for the lenses.

The ‘Baazigar’ actress captioned the string of photos as: “My most attractive traits? My mind, my spine and my guts! #staystrong #staybeautiful”.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “And your infectious laughter”.

One user said: “always in best look”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.

