'Kakuda' starring Riteish and Sonakshi, Vijay Sethupati's 'Maharaja' to headline OTT fare his week

New Delhi, July 11 This week the OTT platforms are set to stream titles like a supernatural comedy ‘Kakuda’, to action thriller ‘Maharaja’ and others for you to binge watch.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS this week:

‘Vanished into the Night’

Directed by Renato De Maria, it is written by Patxi Amezcua, Alejo Flah, and Luca Infascelli, the movie stars Annabelle Wallis, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Massimiliano Gallo.

Elena is an American psychiatrist who came to live in Italy, in Puglia, for the love of Pietro, a man with a stormy past. They got married, and had two children, with the dream of restoring a Masseria farmhouse and turning it into a hotel. But things didn't work out, and soon Pietro and Elena broke up.

The film is releasing on July 11 on Netflix.

‘Kakuda’

The spooky comedy ‘Kakuda’ stars Riteish Deshmukh as Victor, Sonakshi Sinha as Indira, and Saqib Saleem as Sunny in the lead roles, while Aasif Khan is seen in the pivotal role of Kilvish.

The film is a rollercoaster ride of laughter and chills, revolving around the cursed village of Ratodi. It features spine-tingling moments intertwined with side-splitting humour.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, it will be released on July 12 on ZEE5.

‘Maharaja’

The Tamil-language action thriller film is directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the title role, alongside Anurag Kashyap, Sachana Namidass, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Manikandan, Singampuli and Bharathiraja in pivotal roles.

The movie revolves around a barber who tells the police that his ‘Lakshmi’ is missing after a home robbery, but the police begin to suspect his true intentions.

Produced by Passion Studios, The Route and Think Studios, the film released theatrically on June 14, 2024. It will now stream on Netflix from July 12.

‘Exploding Kittens’

Based on the best-selling card game, it is an animated comedy series from showrunners Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman (co-creator of the card game). The series is also executive produced by Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group; and executive producers and creators of the Exploding Kittens franchise, Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s Inman.

Earth sucks, so God (Tom Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers.

The key voice cast are Tom Ellis, Sasheer Zamata, Suzy Nakamura, Mark Proksch, Ally Maki, and Kenny Yates.

It will be streaming from July 12 on Netflix.

‘The Yara Gambirasio Case: Beyond Reasonable Doubt’

It retraces in five episodes the tragic story of Yara Gambirasio, who disappeared when she was just 13 years old one evening in November 2010, in Brembate di Sopra (BG) while walking the 700 metres that separate her home from the gym where she did rhythmic gymnastics.

The docuseries reconstructs the investigation into the girl’s disappearance, which culminates with the arrest of Massimo Bossetti. The lengthy investigative and judicial process reveals the truth about some of the family ties of the Bossetti family, while bringing to light intricate and often controversial details about the investigation.

It will be streaming from July 16 on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor