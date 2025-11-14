Kalai Kingson choreographs important fight sequence in Ken Karunaas's debut film as director

Chennai, Nov 14 Well known stunt choreographer Kalai Kingson, best known for having choreographed awe-inspiring stunts in films like 'Marco' and 'Bramayugam', has now choreographed a special fight sequence in actor Ken Karunaas's upcoming film, which incidentally will also mark his debut as a director.

Taking to its social media timelines, Parvatha Entertainment, one of the production houses producing the film, posted a video clip that showed the ace stunt choreographer at work on the sets of the film and wrote, "@kalaikingson - the mastermind behind the stunts of #Marco, #Bramayugam, #Vaazha, #DiesIrae and upcoming #ChathaPacha #BhaBhaBha cooks up an intense and gripping fight sequence for our Production No 1. Thank you, Master, for bringing your brilliance and energy to our set. Fun begins soon."

For the unaware, Ken Karunaas, whose performances in the Dhanush-starrer 'Asuran' and 'Viduthalai 2' came in for widespread acclaim, is turning not just a hero but also a director with this upcoming film.

The film, apart from Ken Karunaas, will also feature actors Anisma Anil Kumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Vicky and music by National Award winner G V Prakash Kumar.

Nash will handle the editing work of the film, which will have art direction by Ramu Thangaraj. Kavya Sriram, the exclusive costume designer of Tamil star Dhanush, is working as the costume designer for this film.

Set against a school backdrop, the film is being produced by Karuppiah C. Ram, Kali Rajkumar and Sulochana Kumar under the banners of Parvatha Entertainment and Street Boy Studio on a grand budget.

It may be recalled that the film's launch had been held in Chennai recently. Leading stars of the Tamil film industry, including actors Karthi and Vishal, director Vetrimaaran, actor and director R. J. Balaji, producers Kalaipuli S. Thanu, Dr. Isari K. Ganesh and Arun had attended the event and congratulated the film crew.

