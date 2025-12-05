Kalamkaval X Review: Fans Applaud Mammootty’s Power-Packed Performance Early Audience Reactions Call It “Game-Changing”

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has returned to the big screens with crime drama Kalamkaval, after a brief break from movies. The makers have already created hype among fans by releasing the teaser and pre-release teaser on social media. As the film hit the screens on December 5, 2025, viewers have shared their thoughts online. One X user shared a glimpse from the movie, calling it a "game-changing moment." His post read, "Game changing moment (From this programme the movie came on track)."

Another user wrote, "#Kalamkaval - Slow Phase Narrated First Half With Less Commercial Elements #Mammootty Devilishness,Intro Scene & Slang Things Were So Good. Mujeeb Majeed Music Works is Terrific.Pre Interval Scene & Interval Punch Felt's Okayish. Strongly need a Second Half. Hope Its Works (sic)."One X post reads, "#Kalamkaval – First Half..! Gripping and intriguing just as it should be. Mujeeb’s music is a definite plus. The pacing and runtime work big time. And that interval block? Pure fire. Vinayakan x Mammukka All eyes on the second half now..! (sic)."

Anticipation for Kalamkaval is also fueled by rumours that Mammootty’s character may be inspired by serial killer Mohan Kumar, also known as Cyanide Mohan. Mohan killed 20 women between 2004 and 2009 by poisoning them with cyanide. Besides Mammootty and Vinayakan, the movie also stars Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Aravind SK, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, Biju Pappan, Harisankar SG, RJ Sooraj, Dhanya Ananya, Abi Suhana, Nisa, Trivedha, Smitha, Anupama, Sindhu Varma, Vaishnavi Sai Kumar, Malavika, Mohanapriya, Sidhi Fathima, Seemasindhukrishna, Kabani, Diya, Amritha, Mullai Arasi, Catherine Mariya, Megha Thomas, and Bincy.Mammootty starrer Kalamkaval has released alongside Malayalam films Indrajith-starrer Dheeram, Sreenath Basi’s Pongala, The Ride, and Khajuraho Dreams, starring Arjun Ashokan and Sharaf U Dheen.On the eve of Kalamkaval’s release, superstar Mammootty took to social media and wrote, “Kalamkaval is all yours from tomorrow. Jithin makes his directorial debut with this film and he, along with his team, has poured his heart and soul into bringing you something memorable. Hope you all like it. Can’t wait to hear your feedback.”