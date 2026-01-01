KalaYatra 2026 kicks off in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 14 : Indian classical dance enthusiasts are in for a cultural delight as KalaYatra 2026 commenced in Delhi on January 13.

Curated by Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, the festival brings together ten eminent dance institutions from across Bharat to present powerful new choreographic works rooted in civilisational wisdom and artistic rigour. It is presented by the Department of Art, Culture & Languages, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth).

Explaining the significance of holding the festival, Sonal Mansingh told the media, "In today's time, this has become far more important than ever before. Social media has grown dominant, people learn dance by watching it on YouTube and Instagram, and treat Google as their guru. In such an era, it becomes essential to repeatedly remind ourselves that the guru-disciple tradition, rooted in Sanatan values, is the very soul of our nation."

The inauguration witnessed the presence of senior government officials and distinguished dignitaries, cultural leaders, iconic artists such as Uma Sharma, Malini Awasthi, Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Vanashree Rao, Geeta Chandran, Wasifuddin Dagar, Sharon Lowen, Saswati Sen, Ranjana Gauhar, among others, as per a press note.

The Festival of New Choreographies, KalaYatra 2026, is being held on 13th, 14th, 15th & 28th, 29th January 2026, opening every evening at 6:30 PM at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

