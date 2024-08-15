Kaley Cuoco gets engaged to ‘Ozark’ star Tom Pelphrey

Los Angeles, Aug 15 Actress Kaley Cuoco, who is known for ‘The Big Bang Theory’, is engaged to ‘Ozark’ actor Tom Pelphrey.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Thursday, and made the announcement, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Amazing weekend", she captioned a photo showing off the ring with the actor. The actress publicly confirmed her relationship with Pelphrey in May 2022 on Instagram.

As per ‘People’, the pair share daughter Matilda Carmine Richie whom they welcomed in March 2023.

"The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief", Cuoco captioned a series of photos of the newborn.

She added, "@tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did”. Pelphrey also shared his own announcement, "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible”.

The couple first connected in April 2022 when they were set up by their mutual manager (Andrea Pett-Joseph) "She's like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other'", Cuoco said during an interview with USA Today When they met in person at the ‘Ozark’ premiere, Cuoco knew it was special.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together", she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor