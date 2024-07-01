‘Kalki 2898 AD’ all set to breach Rs 500 crore mark with overseas collections

Mumbai, July 1 The recently released sci-fi epic film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is on its way to become a box-office juggernaut. The film so far has collected Rs 486 cr worldwide in the first four days of its release.

While it breached the Rs 150 crore mark for its India net collections in the first three days of its release, it has posted an impressive figure at the box office in its opening weekend. The film has minted Rs 346 crore in terms of gross collections across India.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, features a host of superstars from across the film industries of India. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

The film’s overseas gross collection stands at Rs 142 crore, taking the total worldwide gross collections to Rs 488 crore as per Track Tollywood.

In Telugu-speaking states, the film has collected Rs 167.5 crore, followed by its 2nd biggest market in Hindi with collections standing at Rs 111.5 crore.

Barring the southern states, the film’s net India collection is at Rs 134.09 crore. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore milestone figure with the evening shows on Monday.

The film needs to collect another Rs 500 crore gross to achieve hit status. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has set the box office on fire once again after the ticket windows experienced a euphoria last year with films like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Animal’.

