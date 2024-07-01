'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Film Marching Towards Rs 500 Crore Mark

The movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' is currently being talked about a lot. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. People like 'Kalki 2898 AD' due to the addition of antiquity to the modern story. The box office report of the movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' has come out. Looking at this report, it will be noticed that the movie has earned 400 par in four days.

The box office report of the movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' has come out. According to a report by Sacnilk, the movie crossed the Rs 300 crore mark within 4 days of its release. The film has collected Rs 95.3 crore on the first day, Rs 57.6 crore on the second day, Rs 64.5 crore on the third day and is estimated to have collected Rs 85 crore on the fourth day. Apart from this, the movie has earned well worldwide and the movie has crossed 400 crores at the worldwide box office.

About the movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' is currently well discussed. Yesterday, Thursday, June 27, this movie was released worldwide. What is special is that Mahabharata has been well connected in the movie. A wonderful dialogue between 'Ashwatthama' and 'Shrikrishna' can be seen in the movie. The movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film has been breaking various revenue numbers since day one. Other than this film has surprised fan with cameo from top personalities in Entertainment indusrty which includes Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli and more.