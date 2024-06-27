'Kalki 2898 AD' : Cine goers laud Amitabh Bachchan's performance, visual effects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, finally hit the theatres today. The film received positive reviews from people who showered praise on the star cast and the VFX used in the film.

Residents of Mumbai and suburbs who watched the movie said it is engaging.

"It is a wonderful film. The use of visual effects was amazing and I loved the performance of Amitabh Bachchan," said a Mumbai resident.

"This is Amitabh Bachchan's film," said a fan of the veteran actor.

"It is a completely engaging film and the visual effects make it more entertaining. The storyline makes it a worth watching film," said another Mumbai resident.

"Everyone has performed well. Amit sir has given his best. Song and background music are okay but the most remarkable is its presentation through visual effects," said a businessman who went to watch the movie.

People also liked the direction of the film.

"Big B performed well. No one can play Ashwatthama better than him. Prabhas sir is also evergreen and Deepika also performed well. The film also gives a strong message. It has a strong storyline. Vfx is great. Big B is the highlight of the film. Plot and storyline are wonderful," said an Andheri resident.

A resident of Mumbai said there are some flaws. "There are many flaws. Special and background music are fine overall film cannot keep you involved. The plot is also confusing," he said.

The makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD recently unveiled the intriguing poster of Kamal Haasan's character Yaskin.

"The one and only SUPREME YASKIN.. @ikamalhaasan," they captioned the poster.

Kamal Haasan's new avatar and his look have been making headlines since the trailer was released.

Praising Kamal Haasan's appearance in the trailer, 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli recently said, "I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always. Nagi... can't wait to immerse into your world on the 27th."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Disha Patani is also a part of 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

