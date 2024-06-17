Kalki 2898 AD: Diljit Dosanjh bonds with Prabhas in 'Bhairava anthem'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : The wait is over! On Monday, the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' unveiled 'Bhairava anthem' from the film.

The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits. Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well.

Sharing teaser of the song, Diljit on Sunday took to Instagram and wrote, "Bhairva Anthem Coming Soon PANJAB X SOUTH Panjabi Aa Gaye OYE.. Darling @actorprabhas."

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Vijaynarain, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the track is a perfect description of Prabhas's character Bhairava in the film.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on June 27.

