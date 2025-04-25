Kalki Koechlin: I get bored easily

New Delhi, April 25 National-Award winning actress Kalki Koechlin said she gets “bored easily” and emphasised the importance of staying creatively fulfilled by balancing routine work with inspiring activities.

Asked in an industry that often rewards conformity, how has she stayed true to her artistic voice, Kalki told IANS: “I think I get bored easily, so I constantly do things to entertain myself and keep myself satisfied. I've always found it important to balance routine, mind-numbing work with something that inspires and excites me.”

“It's similar to how kids get bored in school if they're just told to repeat something over and over… In the same way, I think adults also need fuel,” said the actress, who made her Hindi film debut as Chanda in the black comedy-drama Dev.D in 2009.

The actress, who has worked in acclaimed movies such as That Girl in Yellow Boots, Margarita With A Straw, Ribbons, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, believes that refueling through experiences like travel and stimulating content helps her stay true to her artistic voice, especially while navigating both commercial and indie cinema.

“They need things that excite them, like reading, watching stimulating content, and traveling. I think that fills your cup, allowing you to give something new in return,” said Kalki.

“That's why people take sabbaticals, why they take time out to address their own needs, and then are able to contribute again. This is particularly relevant for someone like me, who moves fluidly between commercial and independent cinema,” said the 41-year-old star.

Kalki was last seen on the big screen in 2023’s “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” a coming-of-age buddy drama film directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav as three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media. Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh and Rohan Gurbaxani appear in supporting roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor