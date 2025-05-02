Kalki Koechlin on how films like ‘Taare Zameen Par’ shape awareness

Mumbai, May 2 Actress Kalki Koechlin stressed that the evolving media landscape has made powerful, nuanced storytelling more accessible to everyone. She feels there's growing space for artistically bold films that can also reach and impact a wide audience.

Asked if she feels there's a growing space for films that are both artistically bold and widely accessible, Kalki told IANS: “I think that the media landscape has changed and is constantly changing.

“The fact that now anyone in the smallest village can access streaming apps that allow them to experience an amazing range of storytelling. When you think about how powerful storytelling is, consider that every person in any village now knows what dyslexia is because of ‘Taare Zameen Par.’

Released in 2007, “Taare Zameen Par” is directed by Aamir Khan. It explores the life and imagination of Ishaan, an artistically gifted 8-year-old boy whose poor academic performance leads his parents to send him to a boarding school, where a new art teacher Nikumbh suspects that he is dyslexic and helps him to overcome his reading disorder.

Kalki added:“The power of storytelling is so important. I think we've definitely seen a development in the nuances and scripts being produced, but there's always room for improvement.”

Looking forward, Kalki will next be seen in “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery,” which is said to be based on real events, following the life and findings of the late Gaurav Tiwari, India’s most renowned paranormal investigator. The series also stars Karan Tacker, Danish Sood, and Saloni Batra.

A real-life paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari devoted his life to unraveling the mysteries of the unseen, with his story filled with eerie encounters and chilling revelations. Now, in "Bhay," his journey comes to life on screen, as Karan takes on the role, bringing Tiwari’s legacy and spine-tingling experiences to the forefront.

Kalki made her Hindi film debut as Chanda in the black comedy-drama Dev.D. She subsequently starred in two of the highest-grossing Hindi films Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She also starred in and co-wrote the crime thriller That Girl in Yellow Boots.

Her success continued with the supernatural thriller Ek Thi Daayan, Gully Boy and Margarita with a Straw.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in 2023’s “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” a coming-of-age buddy drama film directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav as three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media. Kalki, Anya Singh and Rohan Gurbaxani appear in supporting roles.

