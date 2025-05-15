Kalki Koechlin Says 'Bollywood Is in Recession', Explains Why Films Are Being Re-released

Kalki Koechlin has done many commendable roles in Bollywood and always being praised for her acting skills. Recently Kalki who is not being active part of Bollywood revealed that industry is currently going through recession and everyone from top to the bottom is confused and don't know where it is heading. In an podcast with Aleena Descent , Kalki said “There’s a Bollywood recession; that’s why they’re re-releasing everything. There’s no content. It’s not working. So, everything has been stalled. Even they know but they’re scared. They don’t know what’s working, what isn’t. So, everything is stalled, everything is stuck.”

She said creative teams face constant churn, often unsure why projects fail. This crisis is largely unacknowledged. From leadership spending vast sums without distribution platforms, to smaller actors struggling with prolonged unemployment, the industry faces significant challenges.

Kalki also opened up about why she attended her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap’s daughter’s wedding. “So much time has passed. We have both moved on with our lives. It’s not just about one person you know—it’s also about all the people connected to them, especially in our industry. You don’t suddenly cut ties with everyone. Because of being with someone for six years, you meet 300-400 new people. So, obviously, those connections don’t just disappear overnight, and we continue to stay in touch,” she explained.

She added, “That’s the wonderful thing you get out of a breakup—the whole network of other people you’ve met through that person. Even if you can’t talk to that person for a while, which happened after we broke up, and we had to set some boundaries like, ‘I don’t want to see you for some time,’ I still kept seeing the others, and I think that’s normal.”