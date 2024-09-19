Kalyan Dasari joins 100 crore club with Nani starrer- ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’

Mumbai, Sep 19 Kalyan Dasari, best known for co-producing films like Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and Ram Charan starrer- ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ has achieved a new benchmark with his first production venture.

Kalyan is the son of acclaimed producer D.V.V. Danayya, best known for producing films like 'RRR' and 'Ninnu Kori' who has made an astonishing mark in the Telugu industry. Meanwhile, Kalyani also stepped into his father’s shoes and co-produced some highly acclaimed Telugu belt films.

His first venture as a producer ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' starring Nani and S.J Suryah has now gained a remarkable achievement as the action-thriller has earned Rs 100 crore worldwide which has also made it one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

The film helmed by ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ fame director Vivek Athreya also featured Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh in crucial roles. The film revolves around a man named Surya who fights injustices on Saturday and later, ends up clashing with a corrupt police officer named Daya.

The film was released theatrically on August 29, 2024 and received immense positive feedback from cinema lovers along with critics.

This achievement has also profited Kalyan on a big scale as he has now become a member of the 100 Cr club with his very first production which signifies that his upcoming production ventures will be a promising call for the Telugu film industry.

The prideful moment for Kalyani also becomes a huge moment for his father who has already received widespread acclaim with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ also known as ‘RRR’.

However, Kalyan is also set to make a smashing debut in the much-anticipated film ‘Adhira’ directed by ‘Hanu-Man’ fame director Prasanth Varma.

‘Adhira’ is part of the superhero universe named Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). As per early updates, Team ‘Adhira’ is expected to commence the shooting schedule soon as the makers have planned it for a grand 2025 release on a huge Pan-Indian level. As per Prasanth, the first phase of this universe will have six superheroes which will take place in a parallel universe named 'Akhanda Bharat'.

