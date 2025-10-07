Kalyani Priyadarshan on dance number 'Abdi Abdi' from 'Genie': Worked super hard and tried something new!

Chennai, Oct 7 Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is now basking in the success of her blockbuster Malayalam film 'Lokah', says that she had to really work super hard for her dance portions in the track 'Abdi Abdi' from director Arjunan Jr's upcoming Tamil fantasy entertainer 'Genie'.

The film, which features Ravi Mohan in the lead along with actresses Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty and Wamiqa Gabbi, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs.

Taking to her X timeline to register the amount of effort she had put in for the dance number, ahead of its release, Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, "As an actor, I always try to push and challenge myself to do things I’ve never done before. This song was one of those moments."

She went on to say, "When our director Bhuvanesh told me about it, I was amazed at how nicely he made such a commercial musical piece into a real and important part of Genie’s story. I can’t wait for you all to see it in the film - the reasons behind it are so powerful! Worked super hard and tried something new, and I really hope you all like it."

Along with Kalyani Priyadarshan, actress Krithi Shetty too will be seen shaking a leg for the number which is scheduled to release on Tuesday night.

Sources close to the unit say the song showcases both leading ladies in a never-seen-before avatar as they deliver a mesmerizing dance performance . With intricate choreography, stunning visuals, and an infectious rhythm, 'Abdi Abdi' marks a bold departure for both actresses, proving their versatility and willingness to push boundaries. The song's choreography, sources say, will cleverly highlight both actresses' individual strengths while creating moments of stunning synchronization that elevate the entire number.

