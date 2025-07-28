Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero Malayalam film 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra' to hit screens for Onam this year

Chennai, July 28 The makers of director Dominic Arun's eagerly awaited superhero film 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra', featuring actress Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, on Monday released the teaser of the film and announced through it that the film would hit screens for Onam this year.

Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, which is producing the superhero series, chose to release the teaser of the film on the occasion of actor Dulquer Salmaan's birthday on Monday.

The production house took to its X timeline to share the teaser of the much-awaited film. It said, "Welcome to the world of Lokah! In theatres this Onam. Teaser out now. #Lokah #theyliveamongus. Stay tuned for updates!"

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan too shared the teaser on her X timeline saying, "Here’s a glimpse of a world we were very very excited to create in hopes that you will like it."

The teaser shows that Kalyani's character Chandra has superhero powers and that her powers are legendary. Some of her superpowers including being able to rise up in air and move faster than a fired bullet. The teaser gives the impression that Chandra has a past -- one that dates back to a time in history when people rode on horseback.

The teaser also shows that Naslen is among the few to find out about Chandra's superhero status. It also gives away the fact that Tamil dance choreographer and actor Sandy plays a police officer in the film.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has cinematography by Nimish Raviand and editing by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is by music composer Jakes Bejoy. The film will have action sequences choreographed by one of the best in the world, Yannick Ben. Additional Screenplay and dramaturgy for the film have been done by Santhy Balachandran, while art direction for the film is by Jithu Sebastian.

Melwy J, Archana Rao have been roped in as costume designers for the film, which will have Sasikumar, MuRi and Zeba Tommy as its lyricists.

