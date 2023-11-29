"Kamaal Kar Diya...This is new India": Akshay Kumar on successful rescue of 41 Shramik brothers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Overwhelmed with happiness, actor Akshay Kumar applauded the efforts of 22 agencies that have rescued 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

On Tuesday, Akshay took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his feelings.

He wrote, "Am completely overwhelmed with happiness and relief to know of the rescue of 41 trapped men. A big salute to every member of the rescue team. Kamaal kar diya. This is a new India and we all feel. so proud. Jai Hind."

Riteish Deshmukh also praised the rescue team and wrote, "Bravo !!! Salute to our rescue team who have worked day & night tirelessly towards getting the workers out who were stuck for the last 17 days. Prayers of the families and the nation are being answered. Ganpati Bappa Morya #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue."

After 17 days of tense anticipation, relief and happiness enveloped the faces of the family members of 41 trapped workers upon receiving news of their successful rescue from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked.

The rescued workers were draped in orange marigold flower garlands and were greeted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh.

Of the 41 men, 15 are from Jharkhand, two are from Uttarakhand, five are from Bihar, three are from West Bengal, eight are from Uttar Pradesh, five are from Odisha, two are from Assam, and one is from Himachal Pradesh.

Following the safe evacuation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families and the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel.

PM Modi took to X and said "The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health."

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork.

