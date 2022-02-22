Kamal congratulates GM Praggnanandhaa for defeating chess champ Magnus Carlsen

Chennai, Feb 22 Actor Kamal Haasan has congratulated young Indian Grand Master Praggnanandhaa for having defeated World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen at the ongoing Airthings Masters tournament, saying the youngster had done Tamil Nadu proud.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote in Tamil, "Magnus Carlsen is the World's Number One chess champion. He has won the World Champion title five times. Praggnanandhaa, who is just 16 years of age, has defeated him. He has made Tamil Nadu proud. My wholehearted congratulations."

Kamal Haasan is the latest to congratulate Praggnanandhaa, who has come in for praise from different quarters.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too had congratulated the young chess player, saying, "What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud!"

Praggnanandhaa's achievement is special for until now, the only Ind to beat Magnus in a tournament game have been Anand and P. Harikrishna.

