Kamal Haasan congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for his third successive term at an impressive ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

Actor Kamal Haasan has congratulated PM Modi on his third term.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Nations that harness their greatest strength - their people - shall accomplish the greatest glories. Congratulations to the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodiji, on your third term. In the spirit of national interest, unity, and patriotic duty, let the elected representatives of the 18th Lok Sabha, work together to fulfil the dream of a stronger, brighter, and more inclusive India. Jai Hind!"

https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1799849513399566411

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to PM Modi and members of his ministers team at the ceremony which was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

The colourful event, which reflected the rich diversity and vibrancy of India, was attended by senior political leaders, diplomats, leading industrialists, Bollywood actors and several other prominent personalities.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

PM Modi was seen wearing a full-sleeved white kurta with churidar and blue half jacket.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP won 240 seats on its own. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.

Notably, PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor