Kamal Haasan, Dhanush congratulate Udhayanidhi Stalin on his appointment as TN Deputy CM

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 : As Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, he has been showered with congratulatory messages from all corners, including warm wishes from the film industry.

Actor Dhanush took to his X account to congratulate Udhayanidhi as he wrote, "Hearty congratulations to @Udhaystalin brother on becoming the Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu."

Kamal Hassan also took to X to congratulate Udhayanidhi, sharing a message that read, "Congratulations @Udhaystalin on your elevation as Dy. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Today, you undertake a solemn oath both to the Constitution of India and the people of Tamil Nadu. I'm confident you will faithfully serve them both."

Earlier, several BJP leaders, including Shehzad Poonawalla, Tamilisai Soundararajan, ANS Prasad, and Narayanan Thirupathy, criticised the DMK for indulging in nepotism by putting the family first instead of the state's welfare.

"One thing is very clear. These parties are of the family, for the family, and by the family. They focus on only family first, and not nation first. They are a Pvt Ltd 'parivarik company.' The entire INDI alliance is like that. They have two pillars, 'bhrashtachar' and 'parivaar'," said Shehzad Poonawalla.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. He will also take on the portfolio of Planning and Development in addition to his existing responsibilities.

The announcement comes as part of a major cabinet reshuffle in the state government. The reshuffle also sees Senthil Balaji being re-inducted into the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

