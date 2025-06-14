Kamal Haasan Gets Angry After Supporter Gifts Him Sword on Stage During MNM Event (Watch Video)

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan lost his temper during a party event in Chennai after a group of men gifted him a sword on stage. The incident led to brief chaos and police intervention. A video circulating on social media shows Haasan initially accepting the sword with a smile. He was surrounded by several men trying to pose with him. As the scene turned disorderly, Haasan's expression changed. He angrily gestured at one man and asked him to put the sword down. A police officer stepped in and managed to take control of the weapon. Despite Haasan’s displeasure, the man shook hands with him and struck a pose before being removed from the stage by security.

This incident comes amid continuing controversy over Haasan's remarks about the Kannada language. At the audio launch of his film Thug Life, Haasan claimed that Kannada originated from Tamil. His statement triggered criticism in Karnataka and drew mixed reactions in Tamil Nadu. According to the reports, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat filed a petition against the film’s release in Karnataka, citing hurt sentiments. The matter is now in court. As a result, Thug Life did not release in the state when it premiered globally on June 5.

Despite the backlash, several Tamil leaders supported Haasan’s stand. However, the demand for an apology from Kannada-speaking groups has continued.