Kamal Haasan hails Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi,' says film is "victorious tilak etched into history of DMK"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 11 : The much-awaited Tamil film 'Parasakthi' starring Sivakarthikeyan has finally hit theatres, and it is drawing reactions from political and film circles.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan watched the film and shared his thoughts in a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Addressing Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kamal Haasan said he did not expect the film to carry such strong political weight and described Parasakthi as a "mighty war drum" ahead of the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

"Before I began watching Parasakthi, I did not expect at all that this film would become the mighty war drum of the election our alliance is going to face. Yes, this film must succeed; this is not just my wish, but also my sincere blessing. This film is a victorious tilak etched into the history of the DMK," Haasan's letter read.

"Overwhelmed by emotion, this note follows as an afterthought. My first appreciation goes to the biopic's powerful story, its director Sudha Kongara, and to my younger brother Sivakarthikeyan, who chose this story, worked tirelessly for it, and is set to achieve success through it," he added.

Kamal Haasan went on to congratulate the rest of the cast and crew, calling them part of "cinematic history."

"My heartfelt congratulations to Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela, and all the actors who have become part of this cinematic history; to cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, music composer G.V. Prakash, editor Sathish Suriya, all the technical artists, and everyone who worked on this film," he concluded.

Talking about Parasakthi, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer film faced delays due to censor issues over the past few days. On Friday, the makers confirmed the CBFC clearance on social media and wrote, "A fire that speaks to all ages. #Parasakthi censored with a U/A - striking theaters worldwide from tomorrow."

https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/2009941970752598207?s=20

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film's trailer was unveiled recently, offering a glimpse into a politically charged story centered on Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition.

The three-minute and sixteen-second trailer opens with Sivakarthikeyan's face-off with Ravi Mohan on the rooftop of a train. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan portrays a grounded character as a coal tosser at Indian Railways.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor