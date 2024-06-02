Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh attend Indian 2's audio launch in style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Makers of 'Indian 2' starring Kamal Haasan held a grand audio launch event of the movie in Chennai on Saturday.

The event was attended by actors Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj and Nelson.

Haasan looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. He accessorised his look with a matching cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

Rakul wore a stunning black shimmery saree, while Kajal opted for pink outfit for the event.

'Indian 2's composer Anirudh Ravichander set the stage on fire with his powerful performance.

The film's production house Lyca Productions shared pictures from the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

Mouni Roy and Urvashi Rautela set the stage ablaze with their spectacular performances at the event. Among the distinguished chief guests who graced the occasion were Silambarasan T. R., Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Nelson, AR Murugadoss, and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Directed by S. Shankar, 'Indian 2' is set to hit theaters on July 12. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, and many others.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the film showcases exceptional cinematography by Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu, with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

Recently, makers unveiled a new poster.

In the poster, vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) is seen standing with his trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands.

Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also a part of the film. 'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board.

The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival.

Kamal Haasan was last seen on the big screen in the 2022 film Vikram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor