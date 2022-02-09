Kamal Haasan on Hijab Controversy: What’s happening in Karnataka shouldn’t be allowed in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan on Wednesday expressed shock over the incidents that unfolded in Karnataka on Tuesday. He also called on the “progressive forces” in the state to ensure it doesn’t spread to Tamil Nadu.“What’s happening in Karnataka is causing me distress. A poisonous wall of communalism is being raised among innocent students. What’s happening in our neighbouring state should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for all progressive forces to be more vigilant than before,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

கர்நாடகாவில் நடப்பது கலக்கத்தைத் தூண்டுகிறது. கள்ளமில்லா மாணவர்கள் மத்தியில் மதவாத விஷச் சுவர் எழுப்பப்படுகிறது. ஒற்றைச் சுவர் தாண்டியிருக்கும் பக்கத்து மாநிலத்தில் நடப்பது தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கும் வந்துவிடக் கூடாது. முற்போக்கு சக்திகள் மேலும் கவனமாக இருக்க வேண்டிய காலம் இது. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 9, 2022

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to share her opinions and comments on the hijab controversy and said, “Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women.”Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to share her opinions and comments on the hijab controversy that is going on in Karnataka. She said, “Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women.”He further alleged that Malala was running a radical Islamic jihadi agenda.The ongoing protests in Karnataka against allowing girls wearing Hijab to attend classes in government-run schools and colleges hit a all time low on Tuesday, with incidents of stone-pelting and lathicharge being reported in several districts.