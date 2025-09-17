Kamal Haasan, Rajamouli, Ram Charan and more wish PM Modi continued success in serving the nation

Mumbai, Sep 17 South celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, S. S. Rajamouli, and Ram Charan took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Their messages reflected admiration for his leadership and conveyed hopes for his continued success in serving the nation. Kamal Haasan also took to his X handle to extend his wishes to PM Modi, writing, “Warmest birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi avargal. Wishing him good health and strength in service of the people of India.@narendramodi.” Ram Charan also wished the PM saying, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy 75th Birthday May you be blessed with health, strength & continued success in serving our nation.”

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli posted a video praising PM Modi, stating that through his effective foreign policies, he has made the world see India as a powerful and confident nation. In the clip, the ‘Baahubali’ director said, “Wishing a very happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. Sir, we admire the vigour and energy you exhibit. At 75, you look like you are 50, which is truly inspiring.”

“We appreciate the strong recognition you have brought to India on global platforms. Through effective foreign policies, you have made the world see India as a powerful and confident nation, as it should be. Wishing you many more glorious years ahead. May you continue to be a guiding force for generations to come. Namaskar,” the director added.

For the caption, Rajamouli wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health, energy and happiness always.”

Superstar Mahesh Babu also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey, highlighting the way he has dedicated his life to serving the country. Sharing his video, he tweeted, “Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness and continue inspiring us all with your leadership.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor