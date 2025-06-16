Kamal Haasan Showers Praise on Abhishek Banerjee's Stolen; Actor Calls It a Dream Moment

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is riding high on appreciation and acclaim for his performance in Stolen, and he recently received a heartwarming validation that will remain one of the most cherished moments of his career. In a special meeting held in Chennai, legendary actor Kamal Hassan who recently watched Stolen and personally congratulated the team for making such an outstanding film. The team flew to make the icon and the man himself who extended his wishes and appreciation for the film.

Known for his discerning taste and cinematic legacy, Kamal Hassan lauded Abhishek Banerjee’s performance and the film's impactful storytelling. The team of Stolen including Abhishek, director Karan Tejpal and producer Gaurav Dhingra made a personal visit to Chennai.

Overjoyed and humbled, Abhishek Banerjee expressed his gratitude “I have grown up in Kalpakkam near Chennai watching Kamal Hassan sir's films. He is an absolute legend and a constant source of inspiration for actors like me. To receive appreciation from him for Stolen feels like a dream. This validation means the world to me, and I will treasure this moment forever.”