Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' action-packed trailer out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Finally, the much-awaited trailer for the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' is here.

Taking to X, film production Lyca Productions treated fans to an exciting trailer.

The trailer is high on action and Kamal Haasan leaves his fans going gaga over his stunts and disguises.

https://x.com/LycaProductions/status/1805597019622297865

The trailer opens by introducing Siddharth's character, who is seen questioning the flaws of the system. Kamal Haasan is reprising his role as a freedom fighter turned vigilante.

In the clip, Kamal's character Senapathy, who once fought against the system, is back to save society. Kamal Haasan appears in many disguises throughout the trailer.

He also says, "This is the second war of independence. You take the Gandhian approach, while I take Netaji's approach" in the trailer.

Sharing the trailer video, makers captioned the post, "SENAPATHY is back in style! The much-awaited #Hindustani2 Trailer is OUT NOW, packed with breathtaking action and visuals that will keep you hooked."

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first single, titled 'Paaraa'.

Taking to official X, Kamal Haasan dropped the song video and captioned it, "#PAARAA from INDIAN-2 is OUT NOW!"

The video gives a glimpse of the back story of Kamal's Senapathy.

The animated portion of the clip shows a man fighting a war against the British during the Independence movement while his lover awaits his safe return.

The song is composed by hitmaker Anirudh Ravichander and is sung by him and Shruthika Samudhrala.

Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the film. 'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies 'Indian 2' will be released on July 12, 2024, worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor