Kamal Haasan unveils title of his next action film by Mani Ratnam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : A day ahead of legendary actor Kamal Haasan's birthday, makers unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam.

Kamal Haasan took to his social media handle X and shared his first look poster to announce the title of his next.

Earlier, the most-anticipated film was tentatively referred to as 'KH234', now it has been titled 'Thug Life'.

Taking to Instagram, film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video.

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."

The video feature Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar.

In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapped himself in a rough cloak. He is being chased by few men and they could be seen approaching him. Then, camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look included a heavy moustache and beard.

After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film.

The film is touted as a gangster drama.

'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music composed by AR Rahman.

Apart from this, Kamal Haasam will be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Recently, makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film unveiled the title and the film's first glimpse at the San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC).

Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas shared the first glimpse which he captioned, "PROJECT -K is now #Kalki2898AD Here's a small glimpse into our world."

'Project K' is now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

