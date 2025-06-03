Kamal Haasan welcomes verdict in Anna University sexual assault case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 : Actor Kamal Haasan extended his support to the verdict given by the Special Court for Women in the Anna University sexual assault case.

Taking to his official handle of X, he wrote, "I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of the Special Court for Women, which has sentenced the accused in the Anna University student rape case to 30 years of life imprisonment without parole. Any act against women can never be tolerated or condoned. This verdict has confirmed the hope that such crimes will be met with fearsome punishment."

அண்ணா பல்கலைக்கழக மாணவி பாலியல் வன்கொடுமை செய்யப்பட்ட வழக்கில் குற்றவாளிக்கு, தண்டனைக் குறைப்பின்றி 30 ஆண்டுகள் ஆயுள் தண்டனை விதித்திருக்கும் மகளிர் சிறப்பு நீதிமன்றத்தின் தீர்ப்பை மனமுவந்து வரவேற்கிறேன். பெண்களுக்கு எதிரான எந்த ஒரு செயலையும் ஒருபோதும் சகித்துக்கொள்ளவோ சமரசம்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 2, 2025

Earlier today, a Chennai Mahila court awarded a life sentence for a minimum period of 30 years without remission and a fine of Rs 90,000 to the accused Gnanasekaran, who has been convicted of sexually harassing a student on the Anna University campus in December last year.

Mahila Court judge M Rajalakshmi, who convicted Gnanasekaran on May 28, awarded sentences in respect of each of the 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him.

Public Prosecutor Marry Jayanthi said, "As far as the Gnanasekaran case is concerned, we have got the verdict today. 30 years without remission have been provided. SIT enquired into the incident; they filed a charge sheet at the Mahila court. April 30, for the first time, affected women took the stage. All evidence was provided, as it was satisfactory for the court; today this judgement has come. The highest punishment is a life sentence for this case, and it has been provided."

A second-year student of Anna University was sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus in December. After an investigation, the Chennai Police had arrested Gananesekaran in connection with the case.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday hailed the state police, investigating officers and government lawyers for the expeditious verdict in the Anna University sexual assault case.In a post on X, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the state's police swiftly pursued the case and justice was delivered in just five months.

Stalin said he had told the police to prevent crime, and if any incident occurs, no criminal should escape. The criminals, he said, should be investigated expeditiously and punished. He also slammed the opposition parties who had made allegations against the ruling DMK over the incident and said attempts were made to play "cheap politics".

He said the government has shattered the "slander" being spread. "We will always ensure justice and the safety of women," he said.

