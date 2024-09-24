Kamal Haasan wraps up shoot of Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Thug Life'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Kamal Haasan has wrapped up shooting for upcoming Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Thug Life'.

In a post on X, the film's production house treated fans with a shoot completion announcement on Tuesday.

They also shared a video featuring filming moments of Mani Ratnam. At the end, Mani Ratnam along with Kamal Haasan and entire team announced the wrap.

Shooting Completed #Thuglife enters the next phase#Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR @ikamalhaasan #ManiRatnam @SilambarasanTR_ @arrahman #Mahendran @bagapath pic.twitter.com/bL7mEpKhXv— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) September 24, 2024

The post read, "Shooting Completed #Thuglife enters the next phase #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR."

The film is touted as a gangster drama. 'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Recently, Ali Fazal joined the 'Thug Life' team.

Last year, ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, makers unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam.

On Instagram, the film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video.

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."

The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar.In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapped himself in a rough cloak. He is being chased by few men and they could be seen approaching him. Then, camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look included a heavy moustache and beard.

After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor