Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Trailer Release: Official Date Of Shankar's Much Awaited Action Thriller Announced

After a 28-year hiatus, the highly anticipated sequel to Kamal Haasan’s iconic film ‘Indian’ is set to release soon, creating a buzz among fans. Although there were several speculations surrounding the trailer release of the film, the makers have now come forward to make an exciting new announcement!

The makers of the film took to their social media handles to announce that the trailer will be launched on June 25v(Tuesday). “Step into the grandeur with SENAPATHY! The INDIAN-2 🇮🇳 Trailer is releasing on June 25th, 2024. Brace yourselves for the comeback,” the makers wrote. Earlier we had reported that the theatrical trailer of the upcoming vigilante action drama will be unveiled on June 25, 2024, at a grand event in Mumbai. Scheduled to hit the big screens on July 12, 2024, the upcoming vigilante action drama is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film.