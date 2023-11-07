Kamal Hassan celebrates his 69th birthday with fans

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7 : Actor Kamal Haasan celebrated his 69th birthday with his fans on Tuesday.

Fans were gathered at Neelankarai RK Convention Center. Kamal greeted and posed for a picture with his fans.

He wore a white shirt with blue trousers.

Take a look:

On this special day, her daughter and actor Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for him.

Calling him "OG rock star", she wrote, "My dearest Appa @ikamalhaasan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!!! You are a rare heart and mind full of love and ideas that you share so generously with the world. You are the best singing, dancing poetry writing and joking and laughing like crazy friend and father any girl could ask for. You fill my life with inspiration and I wish for you to have the best year ever and many many many many more years of you Sharing your rare breed of brilliant magic with all of us. Love you so much Pa, you really are the OG rock star of all the things only you do so so well!!"

A day ahead of legendary actor Kamal Haasan's birthday, makers unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam.

Kamal Haasan took to his social media handle X and shared his first-look poster to announce the title of his next.

Earlier, the most-anticipated film was tentatively referred to as 'KH234', now it has been titled 'Thug Life'.Taking to Instagram, film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video.

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar.

In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapping himself in a rough cloak. He is being chased by a few men and they can be seen approaching him. Then, the camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look including a heavy moustache and beard.

After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film.

The film is touted as a gangster drama.'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Apart from this, Kamal Haasam will be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.Recently, the makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film unveiled the title and the film's first glimpse at the San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC).

Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas shared the first glimpse which he captioned, "PROJECT -K is now #Kalki2898AD Here's a small glimpse into our world."'Project K' is now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

