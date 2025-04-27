"Kambakht Ishq song changed everything for me," says Fardeen Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Nostalgia alert! Actor Fardeen Khan on Sunday took a stroll down memory lane and shared how the 'Kambakht Ishq' song from 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' changed "everything for him".

Sharing a video of the hit song, Fardeen wrote, "24 years ago, the song, Kambakht Ishq, from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya changed everything for me. There's a before and after this moment in my journey... what a ride it's been. Grateful to everyone who was a part of it, but most of all to all of you who made it what it became. Thank you & sending all my love."

Fardeen's post left fans nostalgic.

In the comment section, a netizen wrote, "Omg! What a song! It was everywhere."

"This was the mega blockbuster song of the 90's," another user commented.

'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' was produced by Ram Gopal Varma. It also starred Urmila Matondkar and Sonali Kulkarni. The story revolves around Ria Jaiswal (Urmila Matondkar), a young woman whose life takes a dark turn due to obsessive love.

Fardeen made a glorious comeback in the entertainment industry last year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Heeramandi. Ever since, the actor has been getting back-to-back high-budget movies, which are waiting to be released this year.

During the silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA 2025 in March, Fardeen opened up about his comeback in showbiz and said that he is grateful for the chances he received after taking a long gap from the entertainment industry.

During the media interaction, he said, " I'm very grateful for the chances I have been given and for the belief people have had in me and offered me the work that I have. You know, I took a long gap, and I wasn't sure if I was going to have a job, so I had some nice movies."

After Heeramandi, he showcased his acting chops in 'Khel Khel Mein', which also features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ammy Virk among others.

In the coming months, Fardeen will be seen in 'Housefull 5'.

