Kamya Panjabi on Akshay Tritiya: I don't limit new beginnings to a particular date

Mumbai, April 29 Akshay Tritiya is considered an auspicious day in Hindu culture, known for bringing good luck, prosperity, and success. Popular television actress, Kamya Panjabi, who plays the character of Mohini in Sun Neo's show "Ishq Jabariya", shared her take on this special day.

Kamya gave out a powerful message on embracing new beginnings with courage and a clear heart. She stated that she does not believe in limiting new beginnings to a particular date.

“Akshay Tritiya is often considered one of the most auspicious days to begin something new—whether it’s buying something special, taking a big leap, or making a life decision. While I personally don’t limit new beginnings to a particular date or muhurat, I deeply respect those who find strength and positivity in such traditions. I believe that every day is a good day if your intentions are pure and your heart is ready. What's truly important is to not postpone your dreams out of fear or hesitation. Taking the first step—no matter how small—holds immense power. A fresh start doesn't need a perfect day; it needs your courage and belief in yourself." Kamya stated.

The 'Ishq Jabariya' actress added, “I believe in taking bold steps. Whenever the heart feels like doing something new—whether it’s chasing a passion, starting a new project, or buying something meaningful—we should just go for it. Life moves fast, and waiting for the “right moment” often becomes an excuse. What matters more is the intent and the action, not the date on the calendar. So to everyone who celebrates, may this Akshay Tritiya bring courage, abundance, and fresh beginnings. And to those who don’t follow the tradition—still take this moment as a gentle nudge to start something you’ve been holding back. After all, the best time to begin is always now.”

Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 30.

