Kamya Punjabi, Shefali Sharma all set to depict two distinct mothers in 'Sanjog'

Mumbai, July 13 'Bigg Boss 7' fame Kamya Punjabi and 'Bani - Ishq Da Kalma' actress Shefali Sharma have been roped in for the new show ‘Sanjog.

Set in Jodhpur, 'Sanjog' is a story of two mothers, Amrita and Gauri, who are unable to figure out why their daughters are so different from their own selves.

Shefali will be seen playing a soft hearted mother, Amrita, who is also a jewellery designer. Amrita notices that her daughter is selfish and mean in her behaviour. She tries to find out the reason behind her attitude.

Talking about her character Amrita, Shefali said: "I am very excited to play this role of Amrita, she has these unique characteristics of sophistication and kindness. She is a homemaker but at the same time has built her jewellery business with her husband. I am very sure the audience will love Amrita."

"The best part about this role to me is getting the chance to play a mother for the first time, and I am very excited and nervous about it."

On the other hand, Kamya portrays Gauri, a materialistic person who dreams of living a luxurious life. She is independent, ambitious and does not care much about her daughter and her needs.

Kamya elaborated about her on screen personality, saying: "As an actor I feel some characters are just meant for you, and this one is giving me the same feeling. My look in the show is very different from what I have played before on-screen."

'Sanjog' will be airing soon on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor