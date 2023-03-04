Kangana calls 'power couple' Virat-Anushka a 'good example' on visiting temple

Mumbai, March 4 As star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli paid a visit to a temple in Ujjain, actress Kangana Ranaut couldn't stop praising the two calling them a "good example".

Kangana shared their video of their visit to the temple on Saturday and also called them a 'power couple'.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal, but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana."

"Also on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both."

Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called 'Virushka', visited the temple on Saturday morning, a day after the third Test match between India and Australia in Indore.

