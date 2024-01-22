Kangana chants 'Jai Shri Ram' loudly while attending 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

Kangana took to social media platform X to share a video of herself in which she is seen loudly chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. She captioned the post, "Ram aa gaye."

In the video, Kangana was seen in an ivory-coloured saree with a red coloured blouse. Kangana paired her saree with a red shawl. She completed her look with a statement layered necklace and left her curly hair tied in a ponny.

Ram aa gaye 🚩 pic.twitter.com/I880rco1Sd— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 22, 2024

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut was seen sweeping the floor of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day."

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the Mandir. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite. The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station.

The Mandir has been constructed employing the country's traditional and indigenous technology.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor