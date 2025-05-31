Kangana demands release of social media influencer, Sharmishta Panoli after her controversial remarks

Mumbai, May 31 Actress and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut, who was recently seen in the biopic ‘Emergency’, has called for the release of social media influencer, Sharmishta Panoli.

Sharmishta was booked by the Kolkata police after her allegedly controversial remarks against Pakistan. Kangana took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of Sharmishta. She also penned a note, as she said that the social media influencer has tendered an apology, and she should not be bullied by the authorities in West Bengal.

She wrote, “I agree that Sharmistha used some unpleasant words for her expression, but such words most youngsters use these days, she apologised for her statements and that should be enough, no need to bully and harass her further she should be released immediately”.

Earlier, in a now deleted video, Sharmishta had criticised Bollywood actors for their silence on the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s counter-terror strike, Operation Sindoor.

As per media reports, Kolkata police has the FIR against the influencer under sections 196(1) (a) promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, or community, 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens), 352 ( intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), 353(1)(c) (statements that incite public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

India had launched Operation Sindoor after the cowardly terror attack, sponsored by Pakistan in Pahalgam where 26 civilians were gunned down in cold blood.

Under Operation Sindoor, India attacked the 9 terror sites inside Pakistan. While India’s earlier responses to terror attacks in Uri and Pulawama targetted to terrori sites in PoK and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, this time, India hit deep inside Pakistan’s Punjab, which is the heartland of its hybrid leadership consisting of civil administration and Army rule.

India’s actions in Operation Sindoor were measured, precise and non-escalatory. India destroyed military infrastructure including 9 military bases in Pakistan in its response to Pakistan’s indiscriminate bombing on civilians in India. While all the projectiles of Pakistan (most of which were developed by China except Fatah-II which also needs a Chinese launch vehicle) were neutralised by India's superior air-defence, India’s counter-offensive inflicted deep wounds to Pakistan’s leadership.

