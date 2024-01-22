Kangana gleefully jumps during Pran Pratishtha of temple, chants 'Jai Shri Ram'

Mumbai, Jan 22 Actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her joy and happiness over the completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and loudly chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ‘Sankalp’ within the 84 seconds ‘abhijit muhurat’ as part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, in Ayodhya.

Kangana, who attended the auspicious ceremony, shared pictures of herself wearing a white heavily embroidered saree, with red border, and matching blouse. She completed the outfit with a red shawl.

The 'Queen' fame actress tied her hair in a ponytail, and opted for green coloured accessories. She looked beautiful in a bindi and neutral makeup.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was completed amid blowing of conch shells and a helicopter showered flower petals on the temple.

In the video, Kangana is seen happily shouting and chanting "Jai Shree Ram". She captioned it as: "Ram aa gaye".

Earlier in the day, she shared the photos from Ayodhya, and wrote: "Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki... Jai Shri Ram".

On the work front, Kangana played the lead in the action thriller 'Tejas'. She next has 'Emergency', which is a biographical historical drama, directed and produced by Kangana. Based on the Indian Emergency, it stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

She also has an untitled psychological thriller in the pipeline.

