Kangana on a mission to fight against terror in 'Tejas', trailer now out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Makers of 'Tejas', starring Kangana Ranaut in the title role, unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film on the occasion of Air Force Day, promising exhilarating action and adventure.

Taking to Instagram, the production house RSVP treated fans to the trailer video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyH2aiAxKDb/

The trailer showcases Kangana Ranaut as the intense, fierce, and powerful Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill. Opening with high-level action scenes and featuring the captivating dialogue #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi, the trailer instantly grabs attention. With a well-executed background music score and stunning visual effects, the trailer is a visual spectacle evoking a sense of patriotism with its impactful dialogues. Kangana commands the screen with her portrayal of a heroic Air Force mission, displaying a truly fierce and courageous character successfully igniting excitement for the film.

Sharing the video, the makers posted, "Ab aasman se dushman pe waar hoga, ab jung ka elaan hoga! Ye woh Bharat hai, jisko chhedoge toh woh chhodega nahi! #TejasTrailer out now.

#Tejas In cinemas on 27th Oct. #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi To the fearless warriors of the skies, a very Happy Indian Air Force Day! [?]@indianairforce #IndianAirForceDay #TejasOnIAFday."

As soon as the trailer was launched, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, " eagerly waiting for this one."

"Wow .. can't wait for this movie. [?] amazing @kanganaranaut," another commented.

Another comment read, "Waw what a lovely trailer [?][?] rongte khade ho gye."

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti which received massive responses from the audience.

The teaser truly evoked pride in the nation and guaranteed an action-packed adventure. It is well-studded with goosebumps-worthy background music and truly inspiring visuals.

The teaser has indeed piqued the excitement to watch more of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Tejas'. Giving a short glimpse into its action-packed world, the teaser has certainly justified that the film is about to serve the audience with a never-before-seen experience.

Sharing the teaser, Kangana wrote, "Ready to take off for the love of our nation! Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi. Trailer out on Indian Air Force Day, 8th October.#TejasTeaser. #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #Tejas in cinemas on 27th Oct."

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Talking about Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into the country's armed forces, which was established on 8 October 1932.

Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932 and the first operational squadron was created in 1933.

Apart from this, Kangana was recently seen in 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana played the role of a dancer, known for her beauty and dance skills, in the king's court.

Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also cast Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor