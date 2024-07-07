Kangana pays tribute to Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary

Mumbai, July 7 Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently won the Lok Sabha seat from Mandi, paid tribute to Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Captain Vikram Batra.

In the picture, she wrote in Hindi, “Brave son of Mother India, the great hero of the Kargil victory, honoured with the 'Paramveer Chakra.' A humble tribute to Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary.”

Captain Vikram Batra joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA) at Dehradun in June 1996 in the Manekshaw Battalion. He graduated from the IMA in December 1997 and was commissioned into the 13th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

He fought valiantly during the Kargil War. On July 7, 1999, he was martyred while fighting Pakistani troops around Area Ledge, Point 4875, in the Kargil district of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bollywood film ‘Shershaah', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

Meanwhile, Kangana, who is currently a regular participant in Lok Sabha debates, is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Emergency', in which she portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film marks Kangana's second directorial effort after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. It explores the turbulent years of the Indian government's 1975–1977 emergency, providing a gripping depiction of political intrigue and power struggles.

