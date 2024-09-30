Kangana Ranaut Accepts 'Emergency' Film Edits, Court Schedules Next Hearing for Thursday

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' has garnered significant attention, especially due to its controversial subject matter. Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Bombay High Court that Kangana, who is also a co-producer of the film, has agreed to the revisions and cuts suggested by the board's revising committee. This development came during a legal hearing, as Zee Studios, the co-producers of the film, filed a petition seeking the release of the censor certificate.

The issue arose after 'Emergency' became the subject of a controversy, with certain groups claiming that the film misrepresents the Sikh community and calling for a ban on its release. In response, the filmmakers approached the court to expedite the certification process so that the film could move forward without further delays.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the CBFC, submitted to a Bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla that the recommended cuts had been accepted by Kangana, paving the way for the release of the censor certificate. The court proceedings reflect the ongoing negotiations between the filmmakers and authorities to ensure the film's content adheres to regulatory guidelines while addressing public concerns.