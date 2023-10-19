Kangana Ranaut all set to join Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss 17'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her film 'Tejas', will be seen joining the host and superstar Salman Khan on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'.

She was seen posing for the media on the sets of the show. Previously, the filmmakers released the film's trailer, which piqued the attention of the audience to view it in theatres.

The trailer showcases Kangana Ranaut as the intense, fierce, and powerful Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill. Opening with high-level action scenes and featuring the captivating dialogue #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi, the trailer instantly grabs attention. With a well-executed background music score and stunning visual effects, the trailer is a visual spectacle evoking a sense of patriotism with its impactful dialogues. Kangana commands the screen with her portrayal of a heroic Air Force mission, displaying a truly fierce and courageous character successfully igniting excitement for the film.

Sharing the video, the makers posted, "Ab aasman se dushman pe waar hoga, ab jung ka elaan hoga! Ye woh Bharat hai, jisko chhedoge toh woh chhodega nahi! #TejasTrailer out now.

#Tejas In cinemas on 27th Oct. #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi To the fearless warriors of the skies, a very Happy Indian Air Force Day! [?]@indianairforce #IndianAirForceDay #TejasOnIAFday."

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

